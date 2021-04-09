Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Corbitt works at
Locations
Dr. Toya Corbitt3266 N Meridian St Ste 600, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 925-7795
Toya J. Corbitt, M.D.1815 N Capitol Ave Ste 304, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 925-7795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider who truly cares about her patients. Spends time with her patients and is an expert in her field.
About Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174504096
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbitt works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.