Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Corbitt works at Dr. Toya Corbitt in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Toya Corbitt
    3266 N Meridian St Ste 600, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 925-7795
    Toya J. Corbitt, M.D.
    1815 N Capitol Ave Ste 304, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 925-7795

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Excellent provider who truly cares about her patients. Spends time with her patients and is an expert in her field.
    highly recommend — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174504096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toya Corbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corbitt works at Dr. Toya Corbitt in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Corbitt’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

