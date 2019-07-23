Dr. Tovia Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tovia Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Tovia Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Virginia Women's Center - St Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 392-5472Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons2240 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 430-5143Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5142Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing 4-5 specialists, Dr. TOVIA SMITH is the only urologist who sat down and explained to me all of my options, from least to most invasive, on dealing with symptoms from my severe interstitial cystitis. She started me on an anti-inflammatory therapy that has changed my life. I went from being 20 and disabled to having a good portion of my life back. She is empathetic and understanding and I highly recommend here for anyone struggling with IC.
About Dr. Tovia Smith, MD
- Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417160524
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.