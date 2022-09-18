See All Otolaryngologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Tova Isseroff, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tova Isseroff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Isseroff works at Durante Ganjian Moghaddassi Mds in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norbert Felber MD
    134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2022
    initial visit with Dr. Isseroff. She was very thorough and concerned. Didnt look at her watch, asked many questions and treated me like a family member. Would recommend without hesitation.
    Jay Rosen — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Tova Isseroff, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962729103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tova Isseroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isseroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isseroff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isseroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isseroff works at Durante Ganjian Moghaddassi Mds in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Isseroff’s profile.

    Dr. Isseroff has seen patients for Deviated Septum and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isseroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Isseroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isseroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isseroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isseroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

