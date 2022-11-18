See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Khalilzadeh works at Retinal Diagnostic Center in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    1663 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 (831) 291-5542
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578606844
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
