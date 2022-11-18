Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalilzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Retinal Diagnostic Center1663 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 291-5542
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khalilzadeh is an incredible Oral Surgeon. His interaction with me as a patient is personable, efficient, thorough and caring. He explains the procedure in a way that I understand each step and what I should continue at home. He even gives me a call at home to check on how I am doing after the office visit, World Class…!!!
About Dr. Touraj Khalilzadeh, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1578606844
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Khalilzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalilzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
