Overview

Dr. Tourage Soleimani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Soleimani works at Beverly Hills Heart Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.