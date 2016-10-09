Dr. Touradj Farhadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Touradj Farhadi, MD
Dr. Touradj Farhadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Di Genova, Fac Di Med & Chirurgia and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Farhadi works at
Touradj Faradi MD2630 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-3399
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor! So helpful and nice to his customers
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Univ Di Genova, Fac Di Med & Chirurgia
- Williams College
Dr. Farhadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhadi works at
Dr. Farhadi speaks Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.