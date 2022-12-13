Overview

Dr. Toufic Melki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Melki works at RETINA CENTERS OF WASHINGTON in Rockville, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.