Dr. Toshiyuki Shibata, MD
Overview
Dr. Toshiyuki Shibata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Hina Mauka45-845 Pookela St, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 236-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Toshiyuki Shibata, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851396881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shibata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shibata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.