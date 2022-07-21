Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoppo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They graduated from KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Hoppo works at
Locations
-
1
They Dysphagia Center138 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-4373
-
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 260-7300Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 858-7088
-
4
Zitelli & Brodland Asf South575 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoppo?
Dr. Hoppo fixed a mess left by a previous surgeon. He is conscientious, attentive, and a talented surgeon. This was a good choice.
About Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1154589885
Education & Certifications
- KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoppo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoppo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoppo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoppo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoppo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoppo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoppo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoppo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.