Dr. Toshimasa Okabe, MD
Dr. Toshimasa Okabe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Veterans Administration Hospital543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-5122
Ohio State University Lab473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4967
General and Colorectal Surgery At Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 685-8800
- 4 700 Ackerman Rd Ste 570, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 293-4967
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Toshi Okabe is BY FAR the most brilliant and caring doctor I have ever met!! This wonderful man took amazing care of my son ,who was only in his early 20’s at the time , and having several ongoing episodes of AFIB. Doctor Okabe performed two 5 hour surgeries on my son and he has been AFIB free for 3 years !!! Not to mention I highly recommended him to a friend whom had several family members with a very rare heart condition and he saved their lives as well. This man is AMAZING!!! Can not speak highly enough of Dr Okabe’s work and wonderful caring bedside manner !!! Will forever praise him for what he’s done for my son and the family friends in little Delphos Ohio ! May Godbless him !! The Ben Babcock and Vermule family! THANKYOU SO MUCH DR OKABE! ??????
About Dr. Toshimasa Okabe, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972767762
- TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Okabe has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
