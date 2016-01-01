Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD is a dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. Dr. Sullivan completed a residency at Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health. He currently practices at Sullivan Dermatology and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Tory Sullivan MD PA16100 NE 16th Ave Ste A, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-8600
Tory Sullivan MD Sullivan Dermatology2500 N Federal Hwy Ste 301, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 Directions (954) 533-1520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
Admitting Hospitals
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
701 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
