Dr. Tory Prestera, MD
Overview
Dr. Tory Prestera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Marcos, CA.
Locations
Tory Prestera MD Inc.100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd Ste 126, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 598-0400
Atp Systemsllc700 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026 Directions (760) 738-7830Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Awsome cataract surgeon! I see better now than I ever did!
About Dr. Tory Prestera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prestera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prestera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prestera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prestera has seen patients for Glaucoma, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prestera speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.