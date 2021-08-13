See All Pediatric Surgeons in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Tory Meyer, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tory Meyer, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Austin Pediatric Surgery in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Specialty Center
    1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 340, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4178
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center
    1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Meyer did a wonderful job operating and taking care of my son. Highly recommend.
    Jennifer — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Tory Meyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205828407
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
