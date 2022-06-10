Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McJunkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. McJunkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chance Moore, DC9787 N 91st St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
2
Arizona Pain Specialists875 N Greenfield Rd Ste 110, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
3
Arizona Pain Specialists655 S Dobson Rd Ste 205, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
4
Arizona Pain Specialists20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste B210, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
5
Arizona Pain Specialists320 E McDowell Rd Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
6
Arizona Pain Specialists14873 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
7
Tmc Advanced Imaging18555 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 563-6400
-
8
Arizona Pain Specialists2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 563-6400Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
9
Nevada Pain7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 830-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McJunkin?
Great bedside manner, his “crew”, the Anesthesiologist, pre-procedure nurses and Assistant in the room were WONDERFUL and so sweet and helpful.
About Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093850323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McJunkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McJunkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McJunkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McJunkin works at
Dr. McJunkin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McJunkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McJunkin speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McJunkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McJunkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McJunkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McJunkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.