Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. McJunkin works at Arizona Pain Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Chandler, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chance Moore, DC
    9787 N 91st St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  2. 2
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    875 N Greenfield Rd Ste 110, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  3. 3
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    655 S Dobson Rd Ste 205, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  4. 4
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste B210, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  5. 5
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    320 E McDowell Rd Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  6. 6
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    14873 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  7. 7
    Tmc Advanced Imaging
    18555 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  8. 8
    Arizona Pain Specialists
    2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  9. 9
    Nevada Pain
    7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 830-5101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Great bedside manner, his “crew”, the Anesthesiologist, pre-procedure nurses and Assistant in the room were WONDERFUL and so sweet and helpful.
    Pamela Tassey — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Tory McJunkin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093850323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

