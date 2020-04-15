Overview

Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Wiegand works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Waltham, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.