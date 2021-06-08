Overview

Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Pierce works at Elite Women's Care Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.