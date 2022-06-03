Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM
Overview
Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rassfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics Inc2627 Stockwell St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 405-5924
Hospital Affiliations
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rassfeld?
he's the best foot doc I've seen in Lincoln and I've been to 5 different ones. he's caring, concerned and very good at what he does....the absolute best in my book!!!
About Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710076906
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassfeld works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.