Offers telehealth
Dr. Torre Morgan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA.
Mt Auburn Therapeutic Endoscopy300 Mount Auburn St Ste 405, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 441-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan is one of the best doctors that has ever treated me. She has very high attention to detail and really listens. If you can get into her practice, it is well worth the wait. I have had routine tests done by her, including colonoscopy and endoscopy and all procedures went well. Her high attention to detail gives me confidence in the results. She does not take short cuts.
- English
- 1851382360
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.