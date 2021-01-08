Dr. Torrance Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torrance Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Torrance Walker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely great. Up to date surgical intervention with a down to earth personal approach. He is probably one of the best in FW, TX
About Dr. Torrance Walker, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679527352
Education & Certifications
- Ut Campbell Clinic
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- University of Arkansas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
