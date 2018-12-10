Dr. Toros Dincman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dincman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toros Dincman, MD
Dr. Toros Dincman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Dincman was the doctor on call today when I requested my call be returned. My friend is a cancer patient at MUSC and was feeling poorly. What a pleasure! Dr. Dincman made me feel like my friend was his longtime patient, and we've never even met him. He throughly explained all our options, even called me a second time, and sent a note to the emergency room to give them a heads up about what we had discussed.
About Dr. Toros Dincman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1457799454
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
