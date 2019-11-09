Overview

Dr. Torkom Garabedian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Garabedian works at Community Medical Associates in North Andover, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.