Dr. Toribio Natividad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Toribio Natividad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
East10555 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8693
Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso Pllc101 Rim Rd Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7481
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Compassionate, sympathetic, and we'll rounded orthopedic surgeon that uses conservative and conviental practice to help patients achieve wellness. Helped me recover from partial rotator cuff tear without surgery!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942404520
- University of New Mexico - Sports Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, BS in Physical Therapy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Natividad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natividad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natividad has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natividad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Natividad speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Natividad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natividad.
