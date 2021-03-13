Overview

Dr. Toribio Natividad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Natividad works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.