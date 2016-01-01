See All Family Doctors in Leland, NC
Dr. Tori Asbury, DO

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tori Asbury, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Asbury works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland
    501 Olde Waterford Way, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 310-4006

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check insurance information when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tori Asbury, DO

    Family Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    Female
    • 1124289285
    Medical Education: EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Family Practice/OMT
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Tori Asbury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asbury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asbury works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland in Leland, NC. View the full address on Dr. Asbury’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

