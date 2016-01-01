See All Transplant Hepatologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Torfay Roman, MD

Transplant Hepatology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Torfay Roman, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center

Dr. Roman works at Adventhealth Medical Group Fatty Liver Disease At Center For Health And Wellbeing in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Fatty Liver Disease at Center for Health and Wellbeing
    2005 Mizell Ave Ste 2100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Specialties
  • Transplant Hepatology
  • English, Persian
  • 1043485790
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Boston Med Center
  • Boston University Med Center Hospital
  • Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

