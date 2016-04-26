Dr. Tord Alden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tord Alden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tord Alden, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Dr. Alden works at
Locations
-
1
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alden?
I was referred to Dr. Alden for my 4 year old sons brachial plexus injury. Dr Alden gave us the best experience we've ever had during our consultation. We never felt rushed, he waited patiently as we asked any question that came to mind. The appointment was only over when we were ready for it to be over. His care plan was well thought out and gave us much comfort that our son would be cared for in the best way possible. Thank you Dr. Alden, we look forward to the possibilities our son now has.
About Dr. Tord Alden, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053307215
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital and Regional Medical Center, Seattle
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- The Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alden works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.