Dr. Tord Alden, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.



Dr. Alden works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.