Dr. Toralben Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Toralben Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At East Orlando258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
East Orlando Medical Group3701 Avalon Park West Blvd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
A few years ago, I went to Dr Toralben Patel, and she did tests on me, after another Dr referred me, saying I had an aortic aneurism, and she proved I did not. I am sad that she moved from my area, but would trust her again with my life!
About Dr. Toralben Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861728941
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
