Dr. Toralben Patel, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Toralben Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Patel works at Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At East Orlando
    258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32825
    East Orlando Medical Group
    3701 Avalon Park West Blvd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32828
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827

  Adventhealth Orlando

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease

Mar 05, 2020
A few years ago, I went to Dr Toralben Patel, and she did tests on me, after another Dr referred me, saying I had an aortic aneurism, and she proved I did not. I am sad that she moved from my area, but would trust her again with my life!
  Interventional Cardiology
  15 years of experience
  English
  1861728941
  GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Toralben Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Patel works at Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At East Orlando in Orlando, FL.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

