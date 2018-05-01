Dr. Fadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toral Fadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toral Fadia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Fadia works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Office6105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste F155, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-8960
-
2
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 851-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadia?
Dr. Fadia is AWESOME! She takes a real interest in me as a person and is very easy to talk to!
About Dr. Toral Fadia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689874299
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadia accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadia works at
Dr. Fadia has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.