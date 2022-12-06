Overview

Dr. Tor Shwayder, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Shwayder works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.