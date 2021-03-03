Overview

Dr. Tor Ljung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ljung works at Wilmington Health in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.