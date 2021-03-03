Dr. Tor Ljung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ljung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tor Ljung, MD
Overview
Dr. Tor Ljung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Health Pllc1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 341-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wilmington Hlth Plastic Surgery6752 Parker Farm Dr Ste 120, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 762-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience working with Dr. Ljung! He sincerely listened to my concerns, and his calm manner helped to put me at ease. It's very refreshing to actually have a conversation with a doctor and not just feel like you're another appointment in their day. So far my post-surgical results are better than I could have anticipated! The receptionist Kaitlin and nurse Mandy have also been so very wonderful and helpful through my process.
About Dr. Tor Ljung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043356868
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- East Carolina University
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ljung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ljung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ljung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ljung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ljung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ljung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ljung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.