Dr. Tooraj Zahedi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tooraj Zahedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Zahedi works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-5227
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Miller Place Chiropractic PC
    6860 Austin St Ste 202, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 575-9734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypothyroidism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Atherosclerosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Contact Dermatitis
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Thyroiditis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Dr Tooraj Zahedi is a great Doctor. He knows his work and he work out a plan that is best suitable for your situation. Can't complain and won't.
    About Dr. Tooraj Zahedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083672133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell U Med Coll
    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Pahlavi Hosp
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tooraj Zahedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahedi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

