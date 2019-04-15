Overview

Dr. Tooraj Zahedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zahedi works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.