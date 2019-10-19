See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sorra works at Toomas M Sorra MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toomas M Sorra MD
    166 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 834-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Indigestion
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gastritis
Indigestion
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2019
    Dr. Sorra and his staff are welcoming and professional. From the moment you step into the warm and welcoming office space you feel confident of thorough and competent experience. He takes what is an experience you usually try to avoid and makes it more than comfortable. Dr. Sorra makes time to thoroughly explain each and every step of your experience and GETS TO KNOW YOU AS AN INDIVIDUAL. The best colonoscopy experience I have had!
    Bill Gorman — Oct 19, 2019
    About Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Estonian, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679550669
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Coll Hosp
    Residency
    • Long Is Coll Hosp
    Internship
    • Long Island Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
• CCNY
    • CCNY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorra has seen patients for Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sorra speaks Estonian, Polish and Spanish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

