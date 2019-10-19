Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD
Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sorra works at
Toomas M Sorra MD166 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 834-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Sorra and his staff are welcoming and professional. From the moment you step into the warm and welcoming office space you feel confident of thorough and competent experience. He takes what is an experience you usually try to avoid and makes it more than comfortable. Dr. Sorra makes time to thoroughly explain each and every step of your experience and GETS TO KNOW YOU AS AN INDIVIDUAL. The best colonoscopy experience I have had!
About Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Estonian, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Coll Hosp
- Long Is Coll Hosp
- Long Island Coll Hosp
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- CCNY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sorra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sorra has seen patients for Indigestion, and more.
