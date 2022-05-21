Overview

Dr. Tonya Shea, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Lake Cumberland Medical Assocs in Somerset, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.