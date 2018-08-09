Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Locations
Baptist Health Family Clinic - Southpointe and Neu3808 Gary St Ste B, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-7050
Andre J. Nolewajka MD PA2713 S 74th St Ste 401, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her for years and she has always answered my questions and been thorough. Tells it like it is and cares.
About Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
