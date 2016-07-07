See All Hospitalists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Tonya Henninger, MD

Hospital Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Tonya Henninger, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Henninger works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 07, 2016
Tonya cared over me in the hospital. I was loosing my mind as I had never stayed in a hospital before. I was pretty much ready to pull out all the cords and bail on my own... She convinced me to stay. She explained the severity of my condition, regardless if I felt okay. She listened to my concerns and came up with solutions to help me feel more comfortable. She was kind and attentive. She solved problems. I had surgery the very next morning which has changed my life.
Chantel in Yakima, WA — Jul 07, 2016
About Dr. Tonya Henninger, MD

  Hospital Medicine
  19 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1992832588
Education & Certifications

  University Of Washington Medical Center
  University Of Washington Medical Center
  University of Minnesota Medical School
  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center

