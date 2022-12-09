Dr. Tonya Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Hall, MD
Dr. Tonya Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
William W Backus Hospital326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-8331Monday6:30am - 2:30pmTuesday6:00am - 2:00pmWednesday6:00am - 2:00pmThursday6:00am - 2:00pmFriday6:00am - 2:00pm
Sang and Sridhar Digestive Disease Consultants LLC105 Wawecus St Ste 1, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2655
- Backus Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very kind. Highly trained and easy to understand. Would recommend
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Howard Univ Hosp
- Washington Hospital Center
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
