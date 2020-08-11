Dr. Tonya Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Fuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tonya Fuller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hospital
Dr. Fuller works at
1
Dignity Health Medical Foundation782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 475-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
I was referred to Dr. Fuller by a local ENT to whom I was sent regarding recurring, debilitating headaches for which nothing was working. Dr Fuller was easy to talk to, she listened well, responded in a caring manner, referred me for further diagnostic testing, and explained all results to me. Dr. Fuller also gave me additional information and recommendations for follow-up, which proved to be helpful.
- Neurology
- English
- 1043304611
- St Joseph Hospital
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller works at
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
