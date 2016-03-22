Overview

Dr. Tonya Dobbs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dobbs works at Mobile County Board of Health in Mobile, AL with other offices in Citronelle, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.