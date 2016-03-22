Dr. Tonya Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Dobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Tonya Dobbs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Mobile County Board of Health4009 SAINT STEPHENS RD, Mobile, AL 36612 Directions (251) 456-1399
Southwest Mobile Health Center5580 Inn Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 Directions (251) 666-7413
Citronelle Clinic19250 N Mobile St, Citronelle, AL 36522 Directions (251) 866-9126
Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center2601 DAUPHIN ISLAND PKWY, Mobile, AL 36605 Directions (251) 445-3450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dobbs has been my daughter's pediatrician for 7+ years. We've never thought about going anywhere else.
About Dr. Tonya Dobbs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
