Overview

Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Cooley works at Tonya Truong Cooley DO PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.