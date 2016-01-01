Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tonya Clayton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Clayton works at
Locations
Healing Grace Internal Medicine & Pediatrics LLC6821 Pines Rd Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71129 Directions (318) 671-9309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073521647
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
