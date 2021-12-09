Overview

Dr. Tonya Bradley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Bradley works at Auburn Pediatrics & Adult Mdcn in Auburn, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.