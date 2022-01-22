Overview

Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Balmakund works at Arkansas Children's Hospital Dept of Pediatric Surgery in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.