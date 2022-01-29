Dr. Tonya Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- TN
- Knoxville
- Dr. Tonya Baker, MD
Dr. Tonya Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tonya Baker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
RheumatoLogix, PLLC135 S David Ln, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 995-7006Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Gout
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Buerger's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Climacteric Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Discoid Lupus
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goodpasture's Disease
- View other providers who treat Gouty Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemophilic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunoglobulinic Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neuropathic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Primary Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthritis
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is amazing! She is so caring, friendly, personable, and kind. she is very intelligent but not arrogant. She could run circles around most doctors. My internist and immunologist have been perplexed for a long time and recommended I see a rheumatologist. I could not find a provider taking new patients or taking my insurance or the wait was over 6 months. Who can wait 6 months when they feel like they are literally dying a slow death??? I needed someone NOW! She got me right in. Even though I'm paying out of pocket, SHE IS WORTH IT! FINALLY, someone has the training, experience, and attitude to get to the bottom of what the heck is wrong with me! I'm SOOOOO glad I found Dr. Baker! You will be too! I do not hesitate at all to recommend her, and to do so is my pleasure!
About Dr. Tonya Baker, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1508171869
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- American University Of Caribbean School Of Medicine
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.