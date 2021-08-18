Dr. Tony Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Yan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Yan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Dr. Yan works at
Locations
Tony Yan MD PC6700 Ridge Rd Ste 3, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yan has been my ENT since 2009. He has always provided thorough and excellent care. He is very smart, knowledgeable, and shows compassion for your concerns.I have recommended him to my family and friends
About Dr. Tony Yan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1073567129
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan works at
Dr. Yan speaks Chinese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
