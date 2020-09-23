Dr. Tony Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Weaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Tallahassee2020 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6161Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Seven Hills Surgery Center LLC2010 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
Dr. Weaver has treated me for several years with a high degree of professionalism. He recently performed cataract surgery on me with an intra-ocular implant. He has my highest personal recommendation!
About Dr. Tony Weaver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760487433
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Methodist University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weaver speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.