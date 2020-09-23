Overview

Dr. Tony Weaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Weaver works at Eye Associates Of Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.