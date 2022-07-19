Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tony Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Wang, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centers For Family Health422 Arneill Rd Ste B, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 482-1282Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Community Memorial Health System2361 E VINEYARD AVE, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3770
-
3
Community Memorial Health System147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Excellent doctor! Extremely patient and helpful! A++
About Dr. Tony Wang, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1437536521
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.