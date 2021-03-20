Dr. Tony Tsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Tsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tony Tsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Southwest Gastroenterology PA- Tony Tsen, MD911 S Highway 123 Byp, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 372-9042
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center1215 E Court St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-2411
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
I will definitely recommend Dr Tsen to all my friends and fellow nurses. He has done several proceedures for me, he explains each proceedure and is willing to answer all questions asked of him
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205803442
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Tsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsen speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsen.
