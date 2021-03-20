Overview

Dr. Tony Tsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tsen works at Christus Santa Rosa Ambul Sgy C in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.