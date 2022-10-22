Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
The New York Fertility Center4231 Colden St Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 719-6515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
The New York Fertility Center1160 Broadway Ste 308, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 494-9571
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
only twice i met dr. tsai - first consult and second after positive pregnancy. most dealt with jenny and office staff.
About Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962620286
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tsai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai speaks Spanish.
255 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.