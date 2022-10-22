Overview

Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Tsai works at The New York Fertility Center in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.