Dr. Tony Tsai, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (255)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Tsai works at The New York Fertility Center in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The New York Fertility Center
    4231 Colden St Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-6515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    The New York Fertility Center
    1160 Broadway Ste 308, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 494-9571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 255 ratings
    Patient Ratings (255)
    5 Star
    (230)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 22, 2022
    only twice i met dr. tsai - first consult and second after positive pregnancy. most dealt with jenny and office staff.
    Hiral P. — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Tony Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962620286
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    255 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

