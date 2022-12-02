See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (79)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Chico, CA, Elk Grove, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA, Vacaville, CA and Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 339-3655
  2. 2
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 339-3655
  3. 3
    Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 549-8444
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Chico
    19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-2251
  5. 5
    Retina Center of Elk Grove, Inc.
    9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 106, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 714-5500
  6. 6
    Retina Center of Grass Valley, Inc.
    300 Sierra College Dr Ste 265, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 273-8062
  7. 7
    Retina Center of Stockton, Inc.
    1805 N California St Ste 406, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 461-5291
  8. 8
    Retina Center of Solano, Inc
    1360 Burton Dr Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 446-7676
  9. 9
    Modesto Retina Center Inc.
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 549-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • San Francisco Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I first met Dr. Tsai because of a torn retina. He made me feel extremely comfortable (I was very nervous about my unexpected diagnosis of a retinal tear) & treated me with respect and care. His staff are very cordial, polite, helpful & caring.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
    About Dr. Tony Tsai, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548294101
    Education & Certifications

    • Retinal Consultants Medical Group
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • University of California, San Francisco
    • Washington University
    • Harvard
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsai works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Chico, CA, Elk Grove, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA, Vacaville, CA and Modesto, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Tsai’s profile.

    Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

