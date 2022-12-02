Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Oroville Hospital.
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 339-3655
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (209) 549-8444Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chico19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-2251
Retina Center of Elk Grove, Inc.9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 106, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 714-5500
Retina Center of Grass Valley, Inc.300 Sierra College Dr Ste 265, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 273-8062
Retina Center of Stockton, Inc.1805 N California St Ste 406, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 461-5291
Retina Center of Solano, Inc1360 Burton Dr Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 446-7676
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Oroville Hospital
I first met Dr. Tsai because of a torn retina. He made me feel extremely comfortable (I was very nervous about my unexpected diagnosis of a retinal tear) & treated me with respect and care. His staff are very cordial, polite, helpful & caring.
About Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1548294101
- Retinal Consultants Medical Group
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of California, San Francisco
- Washington University
- Harvard
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
