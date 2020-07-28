Overview

Dr. Tony Talebi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Talebi works at Miami Hematology And Oncology Associates in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.