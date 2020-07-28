Dr. Tony Talebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Talebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Talebi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Talebi works at
Locations
1
Davina Medical Care P.A.151 NW 11th St Ste E304, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (786) 504-3084
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
FOR ME THIS DOCTOR IS MY GOD: HE SAVED MY LIFE
About Dr. Tony Talebi, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780711531
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
