Dr. Tony Spaedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tony Spaedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Callaway Community Hospital, Fitzgibbon Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Missouri Heart Center1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Cooper County Public Health Center606 E Spring St, Boonville, MO 65233 Directions (573) 256-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Callaway Community Hospital
- Fitzgibbon Hospital
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Pershing Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
I have had a regular cardiologist for many years and had no reason to leave his care, however, my family dr recommended I have a cardiac catheter procedure in Columbia with Dr Spaedy and I agreed. I can’t recommend Dr Spaedy enough. He was extremely caring, thorough, listens to what the patient is saying without interrupting, and followed up personally. I was very impressed and if needed, would continue as his patient.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
